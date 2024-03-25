TechPowerUp published i benchmark Of Horizon Forbidden West on PCusing thirty different video cards and confirming the extraordinary quality of the conversion carried out by Nixxes.
A few hours after Digital Foundry's analysis of Horizon Forbidden West, the article reiterates how this production was treated with kid gloves by Sony, significantly raising the bar in view of the next PlayStation exclusives that will make their debut on the Windows platform.
The magazine in question used a high-end configuration, with an Intel Core i9 14900K processor, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and M.2 NVMe SSD, then going to change the GPU for every single benchmark and noting the results, which you can see in the images at the bottom.
The benchmarks
So here are the benchmarks, created by setting all adjustments at maximum, using TAA as antialiasing and disabling any upscaling techniques (the game supports them all: DLSS, FSR and XeSS). So we're talking about performance on actual resolutions, and the results are really interesting.
With a RTX 4090Horizon Forbidden West scores 92.2 fps on average at 2160p, 134.9 fps at 1440p and 158.9 fps at 1080p, while switching to a RTX 4080 the values drop to 71.7 fps, 107.6 fps and 135.2 fps respectively. The middle range, represented by RTX 4070instead obtains the following results: 54.3 fps at 2160p, 86.1 fps at 1440p and 112.3 fps at 1080p.
It is clear that the basic configuration helps to push these numbers, but we can anticipate that with an i5 13500 and an RTX 4070 in a miniITX context we obtained 45 fps at 2160p, 73 fps at 1440p and 100 fps at 1080p without any upscaling technology . Our review of Horizon Forbidden West for PC is coming soon.
