TechPowerUp published i benchmark Of Horizon Forbidden West on PCusing thirty different video cards and confirming the extraordinary quality of the conversion carried out by Nixxes.

A few hours after Digital Foundry's analysis of Horizon Forbidden West, the article reiterates how this production was treated with kid gloves by Sony, significantly raising the bar in view of the next PlayStation exclusives that will make their debut on the Windows platform.

The magazine in question used a high-end configuration, with an Intel Core i9 14900K processor, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and M.2 NVMe SSD, then going to change the GPU for every single benchmark and noting the results, which you can see in the images at the bottom.