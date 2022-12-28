We are now at the end of 2022 and it is starting to be time for a summary on the Game of the Year awards assigned during these last months of the year, but what emerges in a rather surprising way is the fact that Horizon Forbidden West have not received yet no prize as GOTY, resulting at the moment at zero quota.

As can also be seen from container threads of the various awards of the year by numerous sites and magazines, kept updated on ResetEra, out of the current 187 awards awarded, none went to Horizon Forbidden West.

Although this has been a particularly rich year of great games and the bulk of the Game of the Year awards obviously went to Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok, thetotal exclusion of Horizon Forbidden West remains quite surprising, if we consider that the previous chapter, Horizon Zero Dawn, still managed to collect 69 GOTY awards despite the direct competition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which won 264).

At the moment, it is Elden Ring that dominates the GOTY awards list with 145, followed by God of War Ragnarok by a long way with 26 awards. Note, however, that there are also some awarded outsiders: Immortality has received 4 GOTY awards, Pentiment has obtained 3, Cizien Sleeper has obtained 2 GOTY while several games have received at least one among A Plague Tale: Requiem, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and more unexpected choices such as Cult of the Lamb, Just Dance 2023, PowerWash Simulator and Vampire Survivors, to name a few.

In all of this, Horizon Forbidden West currently runs out of Game of the Year 2022 awards, but it is also true that there is still time, given that the awards by the various magazines are destined to continue between the end of 2022 and first months of 2023.