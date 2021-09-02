Sony has recently released details on the versions of Horizon Forbidden West and on the possibility of being able to upgrade to next-gen, thus allowing you to play on PlayStation 5. Apparently the update is not exactly free and has some limits, determined by the version you purchase.

After the announcement of the official postponement of the game, which took place during Gamescom 2021, the title will be officially released on February 18, 2022, for both PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles. Anyone wishing to upgrade to a new generation console will have to purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s or Regalla Edition, while the Dual Entitlement program is not available for the Standard or Digital Deluxe Edition.

The developers had talked about a PS4 version in the past, without ever mentioning a free upgrade, which is apparently not planned for this brand new title. The quality of the fights and settings make this game one of the most anticipated for PS5, despite being developed for both consoles.

Despite this it is however possible to play on next-gen consoles, taking advantage of the backwards compatibility feature as also highlighted on the official FAQ page on the PlayStation site. In addition, the Collector’s and Regalla Edition versions are limited edition, further decreasing the possibility of being able to have both games on Sony home consoles.

According to the Horizon Forbidden West support page, there really won’t be a PS4 to PS5 upgrade for the game The FAQ also specifically mentions players being able to play the PS4 version on PS5https://t.co/tMjTbEZYnX pic.twitter.com/Mz8z7rcgit – Nibel (@Nibellion) September 2, 2021

This is certainly news that has made many users unhappy, especially for the limited quantity and the rather high cost of the two versions, which make the possibility of using the Dual Entitlement program even lower. A similar situation had already happened for another game, made by a different developer.

For anyone who wanted it is already possible to pre-order the game, so as to be able to continue Aloy’s adventures directly on February 18th. We also remind you that the famous protagonist is also present on another game, after its presentation during the Gamescom 2021 conference.

The long-awaited next-gen upgrade for Horizon Forbidden West it is therefore exclusive for some special versions and it will not be free as in the past with other titles.