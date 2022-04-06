The latest update for Horizon Forbidden West is out now, providing balance updates, a number of fixes, and more. For the purpose of this update, developer Guerrilla claimed to have combined updates 1.10 and 1.11 into a single patch and it is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

In terms of fixes, the ‘Broken Sky’ main mission should no longer prevent players from interacting with Kotallo after traveling fast. Additionally, the ‘Wings of Ten’ mission may, on rare occasions, block the objective update, but this has now been fixed with the new patch.

There are also some UI changes, including how Forbidden West will now correctly highlight a chosen mission in the Missions tab in the Journal. There was also an issue causing a black screen for some players at the workbench, but that has also been fixed.

The fixes are many and can be found to this address. We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: VGC