Jurian Ubachs (Editorial Tweakers)



14 Feb. 2022











This is a shortened version of the full review on Tweakers†

Horizon Forbidden West is a direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, made by the Amsterdam studio Guerrilla Games. The game starts with a short summary that shows what happened in that game, but that didn’t completely bring back all our memories. It may be advisable to look up a more extensive summary or, if you really have time to spare, just play Horizon Zero Dawn again before starting Forbidden West.

The first part was set in the 31st century. The player takes on the role of Aloy, a red-haired girl who grew up exile from the Nora tribe. Humanity lived primitively, in a world where the traces of a more developed society were still visible. For example, parts of the landscape were filled with buildings and vehicles from our era, but then completely overgrown by nature.

As it turned out, humanity perished about a thousand years earlier, when control over machines was lost. Taking the form of animals and dinosaurs, these machines were designed to perform all kinds of tasks for mankind, including keeping the peace, but they ultimately brought about the downfall of mankind.

Forbidden West begins when Aloy and good friend Varl search for the computer system Gaia. By now, Aloy knows that Gaia is the key to fully recovering Earth and regaining control of the machines. This is necessary, because the earth is threatened by a dangerous substance that is harmful to people and leaves the soil completely barren. In addition, new, aggressive machines are also appearing.

Horizon Forbidden West © Guerrilla Games



Looks like Horizon Zero Dawn

Of course, when playing, Forbidden West looks a lot like Zero Dawn. That means you are dealing with an action game where you see most of the action from a third person perspective. Aloy is the adventurer who goes into battle armed with a spear and a bow. Enemies are often the machines you encounter everywhere, but also hostile people.

However, Aloy does much more than fight. You have to climb a lot, you have to solve puzzles and if you want better stuff, such as a bag with which you can put more resources or with which you can carry more arrows, you will also have to hunt.

One of the best games ever

The game world is incredibly diverse, full of secrets and has quite a few potential landmarks for those who know cities like Las Vegas and San Francisco well.

Several times we stopped to enjoy all the beauty that the very varied world of Horizon Forbidden West offers. Without exception, the most beautiful moments are those when image and sound come together to show very cinematic scenes on your screen. The opening credits are an example of this, but during the main missions you encounter even more moments like this, where the directing shows itself from its best side. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most beautiful games ever made at those times See also The first video game syndicate is created! | Atomix

Climbing and puzzling

Aloy effortlessly climbs to great heights, but it is never easy. If the route is not clear, you may have to solve a small puzzle before you can continue. Think of a ladder that you can’t reach until you slide a block that you can then climb on to jump to the loader.

That jumping occasionally causes some problems: on several occasions we thundered down without any chance. It doesn’t appear very often in Horizon Forbidden West, but it is one of the game’s weaker sides.

Fight

Aloy is extremely skilled with a bow, but also with a spear. Just like in the previous game, you can get all kinds of bows, all of which have specific strengths and weaknesses.

After a few dozen hours of play, you’ll have a bow of each type and you’ll be able to blast the machines with arrows that penetrate their armor or are good at blasting parts. For example, you can shoot an overpowering weapon off the back of a machine, or unscrew a part that you can then pick up and use when upgrading your gear.

Aloy with an ally. © Guerrilla Games



on the road together

While you play, it is also noticeable that more and more often someone joins you on a mission. Horizon Forbidden West focuses on Aloys’ allies throughout the story. Some of them are old acquaintances, others you meet in the forbidden West. You still do most of the work alone, but every now and then they fight by your side. Also, soldiers of tribes that favor you will come to your aid in battle, should they happen to be nearby. See also Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post website hacked

The latter is important, because it helps build a credible world. After all, if you’ve just saved a tribe from destruction and are on good terms with them, it would be weird if they didn’t side with Aloys.

Guerrilla has already thought carefully about these kinds of things. For example, you will notice that during side missions, characters sometimes talk about things that happened in missions of the main story. That means that the content of the conversations is not always the same; the characters show that they are aware of the latest developments.

Conclusion

Horizon Forbidden West is even more impressive than Horizon Zero Dawn already did. The game is very well put together and it shows in many ways. Audiovisually, for example, the game is excellent, with several beautiful environments and beautifully designed and animated machines to fight against, while the cutscenes in the story provide the most beautiful images.

Playing feels versatile and smooth, making sure you’ll be eager to complete each mission even after dozens of hours. That’s nice, because it provides extra background information to the events in the story. A wonderful achievement by the mostly Dutch masters of Guerrilla Games.



