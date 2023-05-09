Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games have announced that Horizon Forbidden West has sold 8.4 million units between the release (February 2022) and April 16, 2023. The saga, in total, has placed 32.7 million units, also considering Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Call of the Mountain. These numbers don’t count players who have played through PlayStation services and initiatives, such as PlayStation Plus.

For comparison, in the first year Horizon Zero Dawn had sold 7.6 million units. Obviously Horizon Forbidden West had the advantage of not only having more PS4s available, but also several million PS5s. It should also be noted that the Forbidden West data is tied to a period longer than one year. Broadly speaking, therefore, sales look similar.

Horizon is over 32 million units sold

Guerrilla Games He also wrote, “The reception has been astounding and we are grateful to the community for their continued love and support of the franchise. We at Guerrilla feel blessed to witness this support every day by sharing community fanart and cosplay. I want you to know that Your enthusiasm leaves us breathless.”

“Finally, let me tell you that we are very excited for Aloy’s adventures to continue. Her latest mission took her to the ruins of Los Angeles in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and we can’t wait for you to discover where will he go next time.”

Guerrilla had already confirmed “Aloy’s next adventure” and also reconfirmed “online play”.