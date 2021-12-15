Guerrilla Games has released four new screenshots of Horizon Forbidden West showing the PS4 version of the game. “We’ve shown you plenty of footage from Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 so far, but the game looks – and works – stunning on PlayStation 4 too!“said the team.

Guerrilla said earlier this year that Horizon fans didn’t need to worry that the PS4 version of Forbidden West would be compromised due to the studio’s work on that PS5. While the power of PS5 has allowed Guerrilla to add additional levels of detail to the game on the new console, lead artist Bastien Ramisse said in September that the studio aims to deliver an equally compelling experience across both platforms.

“We actually developed and tested the game on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at the same time, because it is very important to us as a studio to ensure that PlayStation 4 players have an equally immersive experience. With our knowledge of Horizon Zero Dawn, we knew we still had some unexplored assets that could propel the realism and quality of our characters’ assets forward; it’s great to be able to tap into that knowledge and experience now for the sequel“. Below you can take a look at the screenshots.

We’ve showed you a lot of footage of #HorizonForbiddenWest on PS5 so far, but the game also looks? and plays? stunning on the PlayStation 4! pic.twitter.com/BuVga90W5L – Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) December 15, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Horizon Forbidden West will be available from February 18, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: Wccftech