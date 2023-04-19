Now that Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores has become available to everyone, many have found that while expanding ad Aloy something that fans have been waiting for happens.

You do well ATTENTION, because from here on we will give a big preview of the story of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, which we have also avoided reporting in the title. If you don’t want to spoil the surprise, don’t read on.

Finally Aloy has a romance. Someone had already hoped for Horizon Forbidden West, but now there has been confirmation. During Burning Shores Aloy and Seyka share a passionate kiss, as discovered by those who have already played it.

Naturally, the news moved many fans, who wanted to share the romantic moment on social networks, especially Twitter.

It must actually be said that Burning Shores grants players the ability to choose whether or not to have Aloy embark on the romance. This means that some will never see the scene.

The actresses Ashley Burch and Kylie Liya Page, respectively Aloy and Seyka, celebrated the launch of the game by making hints on the matter. Burch wrote, “Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is out!!! This is a really important story for Aloy and I hope you enjoy it.” Page added, “I’m thrilled to make my video game acting debut as Seyka alongside Aloy. #HorizonForbiddenWestBurningShores Thanks to PlayStation for the chance to bring this character to life.”