Well, so that they are ready, we share what they need to have it. The first thing they have to do is buy a copy of Burning Shores which is priced at $19.99 dollars; around $361 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

After downloading and installing it you have to load a save file in which the main story, Singularity, is completed. If you haven’t already, what are you waiting for?

Once that requirement is met, Aloy will receive a call in the Focus and you have to listen to her conversation with Sylens.

Subsequently, it is necessary to speak with Sylens in Tilda’s mansion. So you can start the main mission of this expansion.

This is To the Burning Shores and it increases the lifespan of Horizon Forbidden West. The revelation of this DLC was within the framework of The Game Awards 2022.

Aloy is on a mission to explore the city of Los Angeles – or what’s left of it – as well as the ruins of Hollywood.

But he must also deal with a sinister threat. Obviously, neither Sony nor Guerrilla Games have revealed what the challenge will be for this intrepid heroine.

What can you expect from Burning Shores at Horizon Forbidden West?

Although the companies behind Burning Shores of Horizon Forbidden West they do not say what Aloy’s challenge is if they point out what she will face. Los Angeles is no longer a metropolis full of buildings and highways.

After thousands of years of volcanic eruptions and the most violent seismic activity, they turned this city into a true archipelago. That’s right, it seems that what many feared happened and California fell into the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

What appears in the trailers shows islets covered in tropical vegetation with lava veins. In this place, new types of machines will appear as well as new weapons and outfits.

There will be no shortage of puzzles and extra collectibles as well as secondary missions to complete in Burning Shores.

As revealed, a key character in this story is Walter Londra, a Zenith who became famous for the use of holographic technology and who established his real ones in Hollywood.

In addition to Horizon Forbidden West We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.