Sony unveiled a brand new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West also accompanied by some images and some details on the story. Here is what was declared by the narrative director of Guerrilla Games, Ben McCaw:

Aloy has no idea of ​​the threats that await her in the new chapter of her story. A catastrophic plague, Regalla and his rebels, Sylens and his machinations … and many other plots yet to be revealed.

But Aloy won’t have to face all these dangers of the Forbidden West alone. At his side he will have trusted friends like Varl and Erend, who will be joined by new allies such as Zo, Alva and Kotallo.

Today we are proud to present a new trailer focusing on the story of Horizon Forbidden West, a trailer that offers an amazing preview of what will happen to Aloy and her friends in the Forbidden West.

As if that were not enough, it is with great enthusiasm that we show you a new promotional image that portrays Aloy’s group against Regalla, his rebels and some of the most dangerous Machines of this frontier. Also present are Sylens, Hekarro (the Chief of the Tenakth tribe) and Tilda, a new and mysterious character who boasts a special connection with the ancient world.

Will Aloy and his companions be able to overcome the dangers of these wild lands and undo the disasters of the past to save a dying planet? Get a taste of their epic journey now, waiting for an answer on PS5 and PS4 from February 18th!

Source: PlayStation Blog