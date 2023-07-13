The team at Guerrilla Games considered eliminating the possibility of altogether ride flying machines in Horizon: Forbidden West because of PS4 hardware limitations which have proven to be a major obstacle in implementing this gameplay mechanic.

This was revealed by studio director Jan-Bart van Beek during a speech at Develop: Brighton when speaking about the difficulties of developing Horizon: Forbidden West on two consoles of different generations. As we know, in the end the team succeeded in the enterprise.

“Almost until the last moment we didn’t know if we could support flying on PlayStation 4,” said van Beek. “We asked ourselves, ‘Should we cut this feature entirely from the game? That would cause a disaster.” But in the end we succeeded: we sacrificed some codes to the gods!”.