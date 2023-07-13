The team at Guerrilla Games considered eliminating the possibility of altogether ride flying machines in Horizon: Forbidden West because of PS4 hardware limitations which have proven to be a major obstacle in implementing this gameplay mechanic.
This was revealed by studio director Jan-Bart van Beek during a speech at Develop: Brighton when speaking about the difficulties of developing Horizon: Forbidden West on two consoles of different generations. As we know, in the end the team succeeded in the enterprise.
“Almost until the last moment we didn’t know if we could support flying on PlayStation 4,” said van Beek. “We asked ourselves, ‘Should we cut this feature entirely from the game? That would cause a disaster.” But in the end we succeeded: we sacrificed some codes to the gods!”.
How PS4 made work on Horizon: Forbidden West more difficult
Angie Smets, the head of development strategy, offered further details on the difficulties of developing Horizon Forbidden West on two consoles very different from the hardware point of view. In particular, the team had the ambitious goal of getting the game to run flawlessly on PS4, while also crafting a PS5 version that was able to flex the console’s muscles.
“In the first part of the project, it was really hard to focus on PS5 and push the quality bar there, and in the second half it was really hard to get PS4 to catch up,” Smets said.
“We wanted every screenshot of Horizon to show the difference,” added technical director Michiel van de Leeuw. “So there were the clouds, vegetation, fabric, skinand we had to look at all of these and see what we could do because if you take a screenshot, you should always be able to tell which version it is.”
