













Horizon Forbidden West: Guerrilla Games confirmed that they are already working on the sequel | EarthGamer

The announcement was made via a statement about changes within the studio. This is where they confirmed that Joel Eschler, Hella Schmidt, and Jan-Bart Van Beek will be running Guerrilla Games. The next job for this trio will be precisely to give Horizon a trilogy.

‘We have full confidence in our new leaders as they lead Guerrilla into a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s new adventure and our exciting online project.‘. The studio statement reads, confirming the sequel.

We recommend you: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Finale Reveals Aloy’s Sexuality

Just now the saga has just released a DLC for Forbidden Westknown as Burning Shores. This, in addition to expanding the story of the second part, gave us clues as to where Aloy’s story could go in the future. Now we just have to wait for more news.

What is the Horizon franchise about?

in the games of Horizon we take the role of young Aloy. She has to travel through an unfriendly world full of wild cybernetic creatures. All with the goal of finding out where she comes from and at the same time saving the world from an unknown threat.

Source: Sony.

In addition to the main line with Aloy, a spin-off was released for PlayStation VR2 called Call of the Mountain. So far all the entries in the franchise have received rave reviews. Will they dare to play them before the next part arrives?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.