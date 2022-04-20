After the PC ports of its exclusive first parties such as Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn and God of War, Sony could bring other significant titles to the platform.

u / rockagent, a popular and highly credible industry insider with several high-profile leaks under his belt, has now leaked possible PC ports of several titles PlayStation first-party in a recent post on Reddit.

The insider points out that the next game God of War: Ragnarok will be “an amazing experience on PS4 and PS4 Pro”. It further states that following the launch of GoW: Ragnarok, Sony will not release any first-party cross-gen games unless a developer desperately desires a PS4 port of their game and that from 2023 onwards, Sony will only launch PS5 exclusives. and will target PC ports more gradually. The industry insider goes on to detail the numerous PC ports in development.

According to what emerged, Ratchet and Clank, Horizon: Forbidden West, Demon Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarok and others will all receive PC ports.

Additionally, Iron Galaxy is reportedly working on porting Uncharted to PC (the leaker doesn’t state if it’s Uncharted 1-3, or Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy).

Polyphony Digital would be working on the PC version of GT7, while Bluepoint would be busy porting Demon’s Souls. Nixxes is expected to bring Ghost of Tsushima to PC.

Jetpack Interactive will be joined by Blind Squirrel to bring God of War: Ragnarok to PC, however, both developers are currently busy porting Ratchet and Clank and Rift Apart. When they’re done, they should start working on the Ragnarok port.

It also appears that once the port of Ragnarok is finished, Sony will presumably change its strategy to bring its exclusives to PC within months or up to a year after launching on consoles.



The insider also claims that a deal between Sony and Microsoft for Deathloop will make the title a PS Plus Premium exclusive and, after the deal expires, the game will be available on both PS Plus and Game Pass.

PlayStation’s interest in the PC universe is no longer a novelty, but only time will tell how many of the games reported by the insider will really arrive on PC.

