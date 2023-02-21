Horizon Forbidden West is clearly the most important game among those included in the catalog from today PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiumsso downloadable for free by subscribers on PS5 and PS4, and to remember it, Sony has also released a new trailer specifically dedicated to the game in question.

As we have seen, the PS5 and PS4 games of February 2023 are available today for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, and it is a large batch of titles made available within the catalog.

In total, there are 13 games for PS4 and PS4 in the Extra catalog and 4 classics in the Premium catalog, but among these the production of Guerrilla Games, within PlayStation Studios, particularly stands out.

Horizon Forbidden West is therefore the protagonist of a commercial specifically dedicated to its arrival within the Sony PlayStation subscription service, which celebrates the availability of the game. This can therefore be downloaded freely by subscribers, on PS5 or PS4. We also remind you of the other games available from today in the services:

PlayStation Plus Extras:

Horizon Forbidden West – PS5 & PS4

The Quarry – PS5 & PS4

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – PS4

Outriders – PS5 & PS4

Scarlet Nexus – PS5 & PS4

Borderlands 3 – PS5 & PS4

Tekken 7 – PS4

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4

Earth Defense Force 5 – PS4

Onikaki – PS4

Lost Sphear – PS4

I am Setsuna – PS4

The Forgotten City – PS5 & PS4

Playstation Plus Premium: