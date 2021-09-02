Aloy’s adventures will continue next February and you can buy these versions for all tastes.

There is no doubt that Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the great Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the most anticipated games on PS5, although it will also be released on PS4. Recently, and although it had already been rumored for a few weeks, the delay in its publication has been confirmed. The aloy’s adventures They were going to arrive this year, but we will finally have to wait until February 2022.

Aloy will continue her adventure in the west facing new enemiesTo make up for the wait a bit, we can make our mouths water with Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s and Special Editions that they just announced from PlayStation, which will be available from launch. And that they are surely a blessing for the millions of followers of this saga, that sold more than 10 million units with its first delivery. Then we leave you with all the announced special editions and their images.

Horizon: Forbidden West Standard Edition

: 69.99 euros on PS4 and 79.99 euros on PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition

Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5

Digital soundtrack and book of illust.

Digital comic

Two elite Behemoth Carja items

Two Elite Nora Thunder Items

Mechanical Assault Piece

Resource pack for the game

Horizon: Forbidden West Collector’s Edition

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Case with a Download Code

Sculpted figures of Terremamut and Aloy

Mini Book of Illustrations

2 special outfits (Elite Behemoth Carja and Elite Thunder Nora)

2 special weapons (Bégimo Carja’s short bow and Nora’s thunder sling)

Resource pack for the game, including ammo, potions, and travel packs

Garriraptor Alpha Part for Mechanical Assault

Pose and face painting for Photo mode only

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Horizon Forbidden West: Royalty Edition

It is exclusive to GAME stores and promises to be the most complete that the Collector. These are its contents.

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Case

The code to redeem and download the game will be inside the box.

Sculpted figures of Terremamut and Aloy based on Regalla

Focus replica and custom support

2 cards with illustrations

Assault physical parts from the Sunwing and Garriraptor machines

Mini Book of Illustrations

Map on canvas

2 special outfits (Elite Behemoth Carja and Elite Thunder Nora)

2 special weapons (Bégimo Carja’s Shortbow and Nora’s Thunder Sling)

Resource pack for the game, including ammo, potions, and travel packs

Garriraptor Alpha Part for Mechanical Assault

Poses and face paintings for Photo mode only

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Horizon Forbidden West release date is next February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. We may soon learn more details about the long-awaited adventure, which will take Aloy to explore the west to face new machines and dangers, and can also dive into the underwater world. On September 9 there will be a new PlayStation Showcase where we may see new material from the game. Meanwhile, you can calm the wait with this 15-minute gameplay.

