Aloy’s adventures will continue next February and you can buy these versions for all tastes.
There is no doubt that Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the great Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the most anticipated games on PS5, although it will also be released on PS4. Recently, and although it had already been rumored for a few weeks, the delay in its publication has been confirmed. The aloy’s adventures They were going to arrive this year, but we will finally have to wait until February 2022.
Aloy will continue her adventure in the west facing new enemiesTo make up for the wait a bit, we can make our mouths water with Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s and Special Editions that they just announced from PlayStation, which will be available from launch. And that they are surely a blessing for the millions of followers of this saga, that sold more than 10 million units with its first delivery. Then we leave you with all the announced special editions and their images.
Horizon: Forbidden West Standard Edition
: 69.99 euros on PS4 and 79.99 euros on PS5
Horizon: Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5
- Digital soundtrack and book of illust.
- Digital comic
- Two elite Behemoth Carja items
- Two Elite Nora Thunder Items
- Mechanical Assault Piece
- Resource pack for the game
Horizon: Forbidden West Collector’s Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Case with a Download Code
- Sculpted figures of Terremamut and Aloy
- Mini Book of Illustrations
- 2 special outfits (Elite Behemoth Carja and Elite Thunder Nora)
- 2 special weapons (Bégimo Carja’s short bow and Nora’s thunder sling)
- Resource pack for the game, including ammo, potions, and travel packs
- Garriraptor Alpha Part for Mechanical Assault
- Pose and face painting for Photo mode only
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Horizon Forbidden West: Royalty Edition
It is exclusive to GAME stores and promises to be the most complete that the Collector. These are its contents.
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Case
- The code to redeem and download the game will be inside the box.
- Sculpted figures of Terremamut and Aloy based on Regalla
- Focus replica and custom support
- 2 cards with illustrations
- Assault physical parts from the Sunwing and Garriraptor machines
- Mini Book of Illustrations
- Map on canvas
- 2 special outfits (Elite Behemoth Carja and Elite Thunder Nora)
- 2 special weapons (Bégimo Carja’s Shortbow and Nora’s Thunder Sling)
- Resource pack for the game, including ammo, potions, and travel packs
- Garriraptor Alpha Part for Mechanical Assault
- Poses and face paintings for Photo mode only
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Horizon Forbidden West release date is next February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. We may soon learn more details about the long-awaited adventure, which will take Aloy to explore the west to face new machines and dangers, and can also dive into the underwater world. On September 9 there will be a new PlayStation Showcase where we may see new material from the game. Meanwhile, you can calm the wait with this 15-minute gameplay.
