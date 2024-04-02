The version PC Of Horizon Forbidden West she entered the top 10 best-selling games in the USA during the launch week, which ended on March 23: analyst Mat Piscatella reported this, speaking of “another excellent debut for Sony on the Windows platform”.

“Horizon Forbidden West for PC was one of the ten best-selling games on the U.S. market in the week ending March 23, despite not ranking in the top one hundred in the previous week,” Piscatella wrote, citing dollar sales data collected by Circana, formerly NPD.

What does this information tell us? Two things, basically. The first is that the PC market is confirmed a sector of great interest for Sonycapable of restoring satisfaction, and the Japanese company is certainly right to keep it in ever greater consideration.

The second thing is that the misstep of The Last of Us Part 1 has evidently pushed PC users to move with caution, avoiding placing preorders on trust in the absence of reviews that confirm or otherwise confirm the quality of the product.