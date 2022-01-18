Only one more month to go until the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, so little by little new details about the game will be revealed to us, either officially or via leaks. Well, today the second thing happened, and we already know how much space you are going to need in your Playstation 5 if you plan to play the next adventure of Aloy.

Via Twitter, the user heisenreborn shared a photograph of the final design that the box will have Horizon Forbidden West, which we have seen before. However, what is interesting here is that we can also appreciate that you will need at least 96GB of free space on your console for its installation:

As if that weren’t enough, a few months ago, the account PlayStation GameSize, a bot that is in charge of digging the database of PlayStation, he also revealed that the game would need this same amount of storage.

Everything seems to indicate that indeed, Horizon Forbidden West it will take up at least 100GB of space on your console, so we suggest you hurry up and finish as many games as you can to have your SSD ready for the arrival of this sequel.

And in related issues, we suggest you tread carefully since the version of PS4 of the game has already been leaked and apparently there are already spoilers circulating on the internet. You can learn more about it by clicking on the following link.

Horizon Forbidden West will debut for PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022.

Publisher’s note: Considering that the PS5 has the technology to compress games, I’m surprised that this sequel is going to require so much storage space. There is no doubt that it is an ambitious title, but the fact that it weighs 100GB does confuse me a bit.

