Aloy will adapt to the play style of each player thanks to the news around combat and skills.

There is no longer any doubt that Horizon Forbidden West looks spectacular, but Guerrilla wanted to complement these sensations with information about the news that the title will bring in terms of playability. So far, we’ve seen innovations in the combat system and new features about the Forbidden West. And now, the studio continues to increase the public’s impatience with more details about Aloy’s next adventure.

We already told you that Horizon Forbidden West starred in the new issue of the magazine Game Informer, something that has given us new images Of the delivery. But, as the user Pelby_Tern shares in Reddit, there are still more details to unravel in this article. To begin with, Guerrilla has further explained the characteristics of the new skill tree, which will contain 6 different styles of play.

Each specialty will have 20-30 skillsFollowing this line, Aloy will now be able to specialize in the branches of Warrior (melee attacks), Trapper (to set traps), Survivor (health and resources), Infiltrated (stealth), Huntress (ranged attacks) and Master of Machines (piracy). Each specialty has 20-30 skills to develop, something that we can combine according to the usefulness that we see for each action.

This skill tree will be ideal to overcome the threats of the Forbidden West, since we will find battles with Allied NPCs more frequently, the missions will give more interesting rewards and we will have the possibility to use acid arrows, which seems to place Acid as a new elemental type. Added to this, the workbench will work with more machine parts and the cities will have the ‘Melee Pits‘, areas where we can train alone.

Guerrilla has not given more information about the game’s plot, although it has already clarified that we will meet again at Petra, who had already appeared in Horizon Zero Dawn. However, Aloy will continue to make more friends like the NPC. Alva, who will be a member of a “new and mysterious tribe”. Although Horizon Forbidden West continues to provide us with the most succulent data, we will have to wait for the February 18, 2022 to enjoy Aloy’s new adventures in the Forbidden West. But this experience requires a great price in the form of hard drive space from our consoles, as Horizon Forbidden West is massive in size on PS5.

