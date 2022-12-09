After multiple rumors, during The Game Awards yesterday, it was confirmed Burning Shoresthe expected DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Although many were excited by this announcement, Guerrilla Games also shared some rather sad news, since this expansion will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

Although Horizon Forbidden West is available on both PS4 and PS5, the developers have confirmed that Burning Shores It will only be available in the new generation. This is because the technical capabilities of the DLC prevent the experience from reaching Sony’s previous console.. This was what was said about it:

“Our creative vision for Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion that will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It’s an overgrown, fractured city that can be fully explorable via water and by flying in the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in his shadow, a great challenge that Aloy must overcome using all of his skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision from a technical and creative standpoint, we have made the difficult decision to focus all of our efforts on creating an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.”

In this way, it is clear that Sony, little by little, will abandon the PS4 throughout 2023. We can only wait and see if the comments from the fans change this decision or not. Bursing Shores will come to Horizon Forbidden Westonly on PS5, next April 19, 2023. On related topics, you can check out the first trailer for the expansion here.

It’s pretty weird for a DLC to be exclusive to the PS5. Horizon Forbidden West It runs great on a PS4, and excluding an entire audience just because they don’t have access to the new console sounds unfair. However, I can’t wait to enjoy this expansion anymore.

