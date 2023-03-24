Last year interesting news related to the world of Horizon of Guerrilla Games, since the game was revealed Call of the Mountain and also the DLC for Forbidden West: Burning Shores. And now, its developers have revealed that this additional content requires a requirement beyond making the corresponding payment.

According to what the study says, users will have to have finished the game in its main campaign to be able to unlock Burning Shores, so if you haven’t completed the final mission yet, you’ll have to do it first. The mission in particular bears the name of Singularity. That should be clarified, the secondary ones are not required to access.

Burning Shores follows after the events of Horizon Forbidden West, for that reason there is the requirement to beat the base game. Once players finish the mission that triggers the credits, Aloy you will receive a call on your Focuswhich begins this kind of epilogue for the story.

This expansion will take players to a new region south of Tenakth Clan Lands. There will be a new narrative, NPCs, and machines to defeat. The price for this content will be $19.99 USD. In addition, it is rumored that there will be a physical version of the base game plus this DLC, the same thing that happened at the time with the first game and Frozen Wilds.

Via: playstationlifestyle

Editor’s note: Now that I realize this detail, it seems like it makes sense to have completed it first, there is narrative after all. It also happened with Breath of The Wild and its additional history with champions.