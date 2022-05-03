The players of Horizon Forbidden West they discovered a hidden area in the game world that could anticipate the location for the future DLC. However, it is also possible that the found region was simply cut out of the game.

A short clip shared by Redditor lost48 shows a distant and unreachable area in Forbidden West, which is located in the eastern area of ​​the map. In the video you can see a high mountain with a kind of ruined fortress on top. When using the photo mode to zoom in, the player sees a rather detailed environment and even several interactive climbing ledges intended for Aloy to reach the top of the hill.

The region has never been used in Forbidden West, as players simply cannot reach this area without leaving the map play area. Fans quickly assumed this was a potential DLC region not yet fully implemented in the base game. As it turns out, there may be much of the canyon available for players to explore behind the hidden passage through the ruined fort. Of course, there is also the possibility that the mountain fortress has been removed from the game for various reasons, which often happens during development.



We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: GamesRadar