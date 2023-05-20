













Horizon Forbidden West: Devs Say Aloy Hate Was Easy To Ignore

They highlighted that as a developer you are always open to criticism and they are pleased to know what players liked, and especially what they didn’t. Since in this way they have an opportunity to improve.

“We love it when you have constructive feedback on this or that. And we’re perfectly happy when they say they don’t like something, regarding pretty much any aspect of the game…” he commented.

However, the case of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores It was different, from the perspective that the comments were homophobic, and obviously did not provide information that would help them optimize the game. However, being open to criticism, it was not difficult for them to ignore it.

Source: Guerrilla Games

“But yeah, with this kind of blatant negativity, I personally find it quite easy to compartmentalize and realize that this is a mentality I can’t joke with.”

Of course, referring to the kiss between Aloy and Seyka in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Now that we are about to start Pride Month, it is time to recognize the developers that slowly open the different paths.

How much is Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores?

Its price is 19.99 USD. The delivery premiered on April 19, 2023. However, it was strongly criticized due to a narrative aspect that reveals Aloy’s sexual preference, sealing the end with a kiss with Seyka.

