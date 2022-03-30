Horizon Forbidden Westa title developed by Guerrilla Games and released on February 18 this year, continues to update itself to offer gamers an increasingly performing title and, trivially, with fewer bugs and malfunctions and, a few hours ago, the same software house has released all the improvements introduced with patch 1.09.

So let’s go into the specifics and let’s look at what the guys at Guerrilla Games have improved and fixed:

Fixed an issue in the main quest “The Dying Lands” that caused machines to get stuck behind an energy shield;

Fixed an issue in the main quest “The Broken Sky” that caused the player to be blocked by invisible collisions;

Fixed a problem in the secondary quest “The Second Verse” that was not found in Plaisoning Zo after completing all the main quests;

Fixed an issue in the “Drowned Hopes” side quest that allowed players to destroy rocks in the wrong direction while preventing them from continuing.

The list is really long and if you want to consult it, we recommend that you visit the Reddit of the software house to discover all the improvements in detail. In short, the development team worked only to give players an increasingly performing title.

In particular, Several graphics issues have been resolved. Thanks to patch 1.09 Horizon Forbidden West ait will experience less shimmering and offer greater sharpness and image care. Moreover, Several trophy-related bugs have been fixed and, above all, upon 100% completion of the title.

You no longer need to worry if you find yourself stuck in a loading window, as the Guerrilla Games guys have solved all the problems that previously forced the title to crash. Finally, among other things, Errors related to dialog boxes have been corrected.

In short, a great job done by the development team which, according to some rumors, would already be working on a DLC.