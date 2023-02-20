Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 and PS4 may have required a budget of more than 110 million euros, higher than any other video game and multimedia product in general ever made in the Netherlands. This interesting detail comes from the IMDb site.

The trivia section of Guerrilla Games’ latest effort mentions that “the game was made on a budget of over €110 million, making it the most expensive media ever produced in the Netherlands.”

However, we specify that at the moment it is not possible to verify the veracity of this information shared by IMDb, given that Sony practically never reports official numbers relating to the production costs of its games. Furthermore, it is not clear whether the budget includes only the costs strictly related to the development or if it also includes those of the marketing. In the first case, the overall figure could rise substantially.

Horizon Forbidden West

In any case, at least on paper, it is a credible budget after all if we consider the high production values ​​of Horizon Forbidden West and its cutting-edge technical sector, both on PS4 and on PS5, which will clearly have required a large investment to improve the Decima Engine despite the solid foundations from which Guerrilla Games started thanks to the previous chapter.

We take the opportunity to remind you that from tomorrow Horizon Forbidden West will become part of the PS5 and PS4 game catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier subscribers.