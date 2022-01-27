Originally, Horizon Forbidden West It was going to reach our hands at the end of 2021. However, the game was delayed until February of this year. If you were worried that this would happen again, you can rest easy. Guerrilla Games has revealed that the main development of this title has come to an end, that is, they have entered the gold phase.

That’s right, right now everything that has to do with the main development of Horizon Forbidden West it is finished. All that remains is to work on the day one patch, as well as some details that ensure that this title will arrive in good condition next month.

We have some exciting news for you all: Horizon Forbidden West has gone GOLD! ✨#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin pic.twitter.com/oRHDtDlxTI — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 27, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West Coming to PS4 and PS5 on February 18, and everything seems to indicate that there will be no surprise delay just a few weeks after this launch. In related topics, and to celebrate that this game is already gold, a new look at the PS4 Pro version has been shared. Likewise, here we tell you how long this adventure is.

It’s good to see that a long-awaited game like Horizon Forbidden West is finally ready to reach our hands. It’s been five years since Aloy came into our lives, and this sequel has the potential to be one of the biggest open world games of the generation.

Via: Guerrilla Games