Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be released on two discs. Copies of the game have already started hitting store shelves ahead of launch, and players have noticed that the back of the box mentions two discs and the requirement for 125GB of hard drive space. The Complete Edition of HFW Includes the base game and its expansion Burning Shores.
Since the latter is only available in the PS5the Complete Edition also omits the PS4. The players have applauded the decision of sony to release the game on two discs, eliminating the need to download anything other than patches. As a reminder, HFW: Complete Edition will be released on Friday, October 6. Priced at $59.99, it includes the following:
Horizon Forbidden West for PS5
Burning Shores DLC for PS5
Digital soundtrack
Digital art book
Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic
In-game items:
Extras in Photo Mode (special poses and facial makeup)
In-game items unlocked as the story progresses:
Carja Behemoth Elite Outfit
Carja Behemoth Short Bow
Nora Thunder Elite Outfit
Honda Nora Thunder
Apex Clawstrider Machine Attack Piece
Resource Pack
The game will also be available on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store sometime in early 2024.
