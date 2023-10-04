Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be released on two discs. Copies of the game have already started hitting store shelves ahead of launch, and players have noticed that the back of the box mentions two discs and the requirement for 125GB of hard drive space. The Complete Edition of HFW Includes the base game and its expansion Burning Shores.

Since the latter is only available in the PS5the Complete Edition also omits the PS4. The players have applauded the decision of sony to release the game on two discs, eliminating the need to download anything other than patches. As a reminder, HFW: Complete Edition will be released on Friday, October 6. Priced at $59.99, it includes the following:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic

In-game items:

Extras in Photo Mode (special poses and facial makeup)

In-game items unlocked as the story progresses:

Carja Behemoth Elite Outfit

Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Nora Thunder Elite Outfit

Honda Nora Thunder

Apex Clawstrider Machine Attack Piece

Resource Pack

The game will also be available on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store sometime in early 2024.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Fans of the physical format will be the happiest with this edition of horizon. Learn something Nintendo.