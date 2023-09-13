Via Dealabs, the famous leaker billbil-kun – who regularly shares correct information on the latest gaming news – has indicated that the next game arriving on PC published by Sony PlayStation will be Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.
We remember that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition it hasn’t yet been officially announced even for PS5, but it has emerged online via Singapore’s video game rating system. According to what is indicated, it is credible that it is the base game plus the Burning Shores DLC. It’s not a strange move for Sony to release a “complete” version of their games, so the classification didn’t surprise fans.
Now, however, billbil-kun adds that this edition will also arrive on PC. Unfortunately there is currently no information on one exit date nor on price. The leaker claims that based on old information, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition may be on the way in the near future.
State of Play and Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition?
One of the hypotheses is that the chatter State of Play by Sony – not yet announced but expected by many – is the appropriate space to present Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition to the world and confirm the reference platforms.
If you only have a PS4, remember that there is no possibility of publishing the game on that console as Burning Shores is only available for PS5.
