Via Dealabs, the famous leaker billbil-kun – who regularly shares correct information on the latest gaming news – has indicated that the next game arriving on PC published by Sony PlayStation will be Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.

We remember that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition it hasn’t yet been officially announced even for PS5, but it has emerged online via Singapore’s video game rating system. According to what is indicated, it is credible that it is the base game plus the Burning Shores DLC. It’s not a strange move for Sony to release a “complete” version of their games, so the classification didn’t surprise fans.

Now, however, billbil-kun adds that this edition will also arrive on PC. Unfortunately there is currently no information on one exit date nor on price. The leaker claims that based on old information, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition may be on the way in the near future.