The arrival of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition to PC. Now that its launch is quite close, Guerrilla Games shared its requirements. Here we leave them for you so you can see if your computer will be able to run it.

The developers of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition They decided to divide the requirements into four categories. These range from the minimum necessary to play it to those with better quality. Here we leave them.

Minima

Average performance: 720p at 30 FPS

Processor: Intel Core i3-8100, AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 16GB DDR

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB

Storage: 150GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or later)

Recommended

Average performance: 1080p at 60 FPS

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB DDR

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 150GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or later)

High

Average performance: 1440p at 60 FPS / 4K at 30 FPS

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB DDR

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6800

Storage: 150GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or later)

Very tall

Average performance: 4K at 60 FPS

Processor: Intel Core i7-11700, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Memory: 16GB DDR

Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900XT

Storage: 150GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or later)

So there you have it. Remember that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition It launches next March 21 on PC. So they still have plenty of time to make sure their teams are capable of reproducing it. Will they play it?

What is Horizon Forbidden West about?

Horizon Forbidden West begins shortly after the events of Zero Dawn. Here we follow Aloy who seeks to stop a plague that is destroying plants and wildlife.. This will require you to venture into a completely new region in search of answers.

Source: Guerrilla Games

The Complete Edition also includes its later DLC called Burning Shores, which takes place in what is left of the city of Los Angeles. So this is a very complete package that PC gamers will now be able to enjoy. Did you play the previous one?

