The Complete Edition version of Horizon Forbidden West will include :

PlayStation has announced the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition release date in PC version. Computer players will be able to enjoy Aloy's adventures from March 21, 2024 on Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-purchase is already available. The Burning Shores DLC is also included.

The technical characteristics of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

The PC version of Horizon Forbidden West will propose:

framerate unlocked

customizable graphic options

NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation

AMD FSR

Intel XeSS

NVIDIA DLAA

DirectStorage

support for Ultrawide format (21:9, 32:9 and 48:9) with configurations of up to three motors

It will be possible completely customize commands via mouse and keyboard. There is controller support and integrates the Steam Input functionality to reconfigure and customize the device in use according to your preferences.

The DualSense it is supported in all its functions, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as on PS5.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Horizon Forbidden West.