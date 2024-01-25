PlayStation has announced the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition release date in PC version. Computer players will be able to enjoy Aloy's adventures from March 21, 2024 on Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-purchase is already available. The Burning Shores DLC is also included.
The Complete Edition version of Horizon Forbidden West will include:
- Ondanera dress and Ondanera bow (available only with pre-purchase)
- Nora's Legacy Dress and Nora's Legacy Launcher (only available by connecting your Steam account to PlayStation Network)
- 2 special outfits (Elite Carja Colossus and Elite Nora Thunderbolt)
- 2 special weapons (Colossus Carja short bow and Thunder Nora sling)
- Resource pack for use in the game which includes ammo, potions and travel kit
- Alpha Windslash piece for Mechanical Beat to use in the game
- Exclusive posing and face painting for Photo mode
The technical characteristics of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
The PC version of Horizon Forbidden West will propose:
- framerate unlocked
- customizable graphic options
- NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation
- AMD FSR
- Intel XeSS
- NVIDIA DLAA
- DirectStorage
- support for Ultrawide format (21:9, 32:9 and 48:9) with configurations of up to three motors
It will be possible completely customize commands via mouse and keyboard. There is controller support and integrates the Steam Input functionality to reconfigure and customize the device in use according to your preferences.
The DualSense it is supported in all its functions, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as on PS5.
Finally, we leave you with our review of Horizon Forbidden West.
#Horizon #Forbidden #West #Complete #Edition #release #date #trailer #technical #features
Leave a Reply