Guerrilla started the preloading Of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on Steam, in anticipation of the launch which will take place on March 21, 2023, i.e. in about two days at the time of writing this news.
As always in these cases, preloading will allow you to play immediately when Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be unlocked at 8:00 AM PDT / 4:00 PM CET / 7:00 PM GST.
When will the game be unlocked?
As you can see, a handy infographic has also been published that shows when the game will be unlocked in different territories.
Guerrilla points out that the files downloaded during the preloading phase are encrypted and will therefore be decrypted when the game is unlocked, requiring more or less time depending on the system used.
#Horizon #Forbidden #West #Complete #Edition #preload #Steam #awaiting #launch
Leave a Reply