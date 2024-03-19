Guerrilla started the preloading Of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on Steam, in anticipation of the launch which will take place on March 21, 2023, i.e. in about two days at the time of writing this news.

As always in these cases, preloading will allow you to play immediately when Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be unlocked at 8:00 AM PDT / 4:00 PM CET / 7:00 PM GST.