When Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is released, it will be the first two disc PlayStation 5 game.

TO social media post showing the back of the Complete Edition’s box reveals that the physical copy of the game will be shipped on two blu-ray discs. Users will need to ensure they have plenty of free space before cracking on with Aloy’s latest outings, as a minimum of 121GB is required for installation.



Here's a little trailer for the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition.

While Aloy’s escapades across America will be the first game to release across two discs on PlayStation 5, it won’t be the only title to do so. Earlier this year, Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also be on two discs. This game is set to release next year.

Meanwhile, while The Nioh Collection also shipped on two discs, this collection comprised of two separate games – Nioh and Nioh 2.



Image credit: Sony via Does it play?

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch tomorrow (6th October) on PlayStation 5. It will include the following:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book (Available in English, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese)

In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)

In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, Resources pack

This will then be followed by a PC release, which is expected to arrive sometime in early 2024. Those interested can wishlist the game now via Steam and the Epic Games Store.