A few weeks ago, talk had begun about a complete edition of Horizon Forbidden West, which would have the base game plus the DLC which was launched at the beginning of the year, that is, Burning Shores. And although its imminent announcement was expected during the past State of Play, It seems that they have completely taken the space to make the news known to the users of sony.

It was through a trailer and a new entry on the blog of PlayStation, which has been confirmed this edition includes everything related to this sequel in the same package, so those who did not play it at the time will now have the opportunity to do so. Added to this is the fact that the rumor that he will reach the PC through Steam.

This is the content that the game will have:

– Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

-Burning Shores DLC for PS5

-Digital soundtrack

-Digital art book

-Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic

-Photo mode extras (special pose and face paint)

The release date for the edition is neither more nor less than October 6 of this year on PS5it is not mentioned if there will also be a physical version, but it may happen, given that it also happened at the time with the first title and its DLC. For its part, the arrival at PC It will be a little longer, we are talking about the beginning of the 2024.

Remember that Horizon Forbidden West Is available in PS4 and PS5.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: It is something that was going to happen eventually, but the real question is whether there will be a physical version with all the content on the disk. Hopefully this is the case and no additional download is required.