There IMDASingapore’s rating board, has added to its database Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PS5, probably anticipating an official announcement from Sony PlayStation and Guerrilla Games.

The organisation’s information sheet reveals that it is a compilation which as one might have guessed will include Horizon Forbidden West and the Burning Shores expansion launching exclusively on PS5 in April. Unlike the base game, it was classified as M18, i.e. for an adult audience, due to sexual references.

“Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition” is a compilation containing the original adventure game “Horizon Forbidden West” (Advisory 16) and the expansion “Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores”. Set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, the protagonist, Aloy, travels west to discover the source of a mysterious signal and find a way to restore the Earth,” reads the description offered by IMDA.