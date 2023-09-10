There IMDASingapore’s rating board, has added to its database Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PS5, probably anticipating an official announcement from Sony PlayStation and Guerrilla Games.
The organisation’s information sheet reveals that it is a compilation which as one might have guessed will include Horizon Forbidden West and the Burning Shores expansion launching exclusively on PS5 in April. Unlike the base game, it was classified as M18, i.e. for an adult audience, due to sexual references.
“Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition” is a compilation containing the original adventure game “Horizon Forbidden West” (Advisory 16) and the expansion “Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores”. Set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, the protagonist, Aloy, travels west to discover the source of a mysterious signal and find a way to restore the Earth,” reads the description offered by IMDA.
Announcement during the next State of Play?
The classification by the IMDA complete with rating and fairly complete information sheet suggests that the official announcement of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition could arrive relatively very soon.
The perfect showcase for such an announcement could be a new one State of Play and in this sense this refers us to and in some ways corroborates the tip-off launched last week by journalist Jeff Grubb, who according to his sources reported that Sony will soon announce a new showcase.
At this point, an official announcement on the matter could arrive as early as next week, so we just have to wait, monitoring PlayStation social networks very carefully for any news on the matter.
