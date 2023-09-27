Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition it’s finally official: after appearing in various rumors, the game has been announced in these minutes from Sony on the PlayStation blog, coming soon PS5 and PC with release date regarding the console version and indication of launch also on the Windows platform.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available on PS5 very soon: confirming what emerged from a Japanese retailer in recent hours, the game will arrive on consoles on 6 October 2023, including all the contents of the original plus the Burning Shores maxi-expansion.

As for the PC version, there is no release date yet but Sony has reported that it is in the works in collaboration between Guerrilla and Nixxes Software, with an expected launch in early 2023 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.