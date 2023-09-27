Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be released for PlayStation 5 on October 6th. A PC version, created by Nixxes Software, will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2024. The version in question includes the main game, the Burning Shores DLC and other extras. In particular, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PS5 will be available at the suggested price of €69.99 and will include:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital artbook

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic*

Game Items:

Extra content for Photo mode (special pose and face paint)

Items unlocked as you progress through the game:

Colossus Carja elite dress · Colossus Carja short bow

Tuono Nora elite outfit

Nora Thunder Slingshot

Alpha Windbreaker piece for Mechanical Baton

Resource pack