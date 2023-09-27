Sony has announced the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PlayStation 5 next month and PC early next year. This edition of Aloy’s latest escapades includes the base game and Burning Shores DLC, along with a selection of extras.

On PlayStation 5, the Complete Edition will launch on 6th October priced $60 / €60 / ¥7,980. I am assuming this will convert to roughly £55 here in the UK, but have emailed Sony to ask for clarification.

The Complete Edition will then be available for PC players via Steam and Epic Game Store sometime in early 2024. This version is being handled by Nixxes Software, which was also responsible for this year’s Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PC release.

The Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition.

On its PS5 release, the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will include the following:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book (Available in English, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese)

In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)

In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, Resources pack



Image credit: sony

If you are interested in the PC version, you can wishlist the Complete Edition now via the links above.

In the meantime, if you are still unsure if this is a game for you, you can check out our Horizon Forbidden West review here.









Some of the creatures you will come across in Horizon Forbidden West. | Image credit: sony

As for the series’ future, earlier this year Guerrilla confirmed it will be “continuing Horizon for a long while.” This will include the upcoming Netflix adaptation, its new co-op-focused online project and a third game focused on Aloy. Additionally, the studio is also rumored to be working on a remaster of Zero Dawn.