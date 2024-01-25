Two years after its launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it has been revealed that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition It finally has a release date on PC. Through a statement, It has been confirmed that the definitive version of Aloy's second adventure will be available on Steam next March.

To be specific, It will be March 21, 2024 when Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition come to PC. This version, as the name implies, includes the base game as well as Burning Shore, the DLC that only came to the PlayStation 5 at the time. Along with this, this version includes a series of features to make this experience the definitive adventure on this new platform. To start, all those who pre-order this title will receive the following:

Black Tide Outfit and Black Tide Bow (available with advance purchase only)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)

Two special suits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two special weapons (Carja Behemoth short bow and Nora Thunder sling)

Game resource pack including ammunition, potions and travel packs.

Apex Clawstrider machine attack piece in-game

Exclusive pose and face paint in Photo mode.

Along with this, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC will have support for scaling and fps generation using NVIDIA DLSS 3. There is also support for AMD FSR and Intel XeSS. For gamers with high-end hardware and extra space, NVIDIA DLAA is also available for image enhancement. The game takes advantage of DirectStorage for fast loading times on PC.

Likewise, support for ultra-wide monitors is included, you can enjoy the views in a panoramic view. The game is compatible with 21:9 ultrawide, 32:9 super ultrawide, and even 48:9 resolutions with support for three-monitor setups. As if that weren't enough, the title also features extensive controller support, including Steam Input support to remap and customize your peripheral of choice to your preferences. Using the DualSense you can enjoy a more immersive experience, with adaptive triggers that allow you to feel the tension on your bowstring and haptic feedback that makes you feel the impact when you engage in close combat.

We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition It will arrive on PC on March 21, 2024. This port comes from the hands of Nixxes Software, who have been responsible for doing similar work in the past. On related topics, the announcement of the Horizon MMO is imminent.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see more and more people getting the chance to play one of the best open world games available on PlayStation. Along with this, having the DLC and all the visual and performance options will surely be liked by the public. Now we can only hope that this title does not present performance problems in its first days.

Via: PlayStation Blog