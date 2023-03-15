Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is the new additional content that this year will expand the experience offered by the exclusive sony. The game, developed by Guerrilla Gameshas a truly amazing yield but it’s no secret how its potential would allow for an even greater one if it hadn’t been held back by the need to develop it also for Playstation 4.

Burning Shores fortunately it exceeds the limit imposed by the cross gen thus allowing developers this time to fully exploit all the possibilities offered by PlayStation 5. Mathijs de Jongegame director of the game, recently talked about the DLC of Horizon Forbidden West on the Playstation Blog stating that he is eager to see the final rendering of his video game on the latest Sony console. It seems that the title will finally reach i 60fps hey loading times during the game they will be significantly reduced.

Another novelty will probably concern i fights which, according to the developer, will be beautiful to look at as it had never been possible until now: Mathijs de Jonge has declared himself a big fan of God of War: Ragnarok and it does not hide that for the combat system it will be possible for the most attentive gamers to notice some inspiration. Given all the premises of the game director, we can only wait with trepidation to see Horizon Forbidden West take everything necessary from PlayStation 5.