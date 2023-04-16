Sony has decided not to release the expansion anymore Burning Shores by Horizon Forbidden West in Russiablocking the game page on PlayStation Store and canceling pre-orders already placed.

The confirmation comes from The Games Proof portal and several reports on Reddit, where we learn precisely that Sony has not only blocked and removed the DLC page from the Russian PlayStation Store, but is also canceling and refunding pre-orders already made, all accompanied by a message stating that it will not sell the product on Russian soil.

Currently the only way for Russian players to play Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is to create a second account with a different region, such as Turkey, and then launch the game and expansion from their main account. as suggested by some users on Reddit.

At the moment Sony has not issued an official statement explaining the reasons behind this decision. Suppose it was taken because of the war in Ukraine, which has prompted many game companies to limit their support in Russia. For example, a few days ago the Starfield Steam page removed any reference to the Russian localization of the subtitles, a sign that they will no longer be present at the launch of the game.