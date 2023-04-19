The Horizon Forbidden West DLC, Burning Shores, is available today, April 19, 2023, on PS5. IGN USA then released a gameplay video showing the first 18 minutes of the adventure. Obviously don’t watch the video and don’t continue reading if you don’t want any previews of this expansion for the Guerrilla Games game.

The video shows us that Aloy is contacted by Silas – played by the late Lance Reddick – who shows her a place to be. Aloy’s new ally explains that he has discovered that a member of Far Zenith survived the events of the main game. Aloy gets on the back of her flying mount and then reaches the new destination, the Burning Shores that give the title to the Horizon Forbidden West DLC, but once she arrives she is attacked and shot down.

Aloy narrowly manages to land relatively safely on a beach, but is quickly faced with some cars. After the battle, the protagonist gets to know one of the new main characters of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores: Seyka, of which we have already discovered various details. Seyka finally accompanies Aloy to her camp.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores offers us a new map, which appears to be about a third of the original one, and obviously offers various new contents, including a flying mount which is however also able to swim underwater, the Waterwing, very useful considering that part of the new region will be submerged.

Finally, we remind you that patch 1.21 is available on PS5, for the launch of Burning Shores.