Aloy’s adventures in Forbidden West ended with an open ending, which promised new dangerous missions for the protagonist of Horizon. In Burning Shores, an expansion of the main game released exclusively on PS5, Aloy must reach the Burning Shores, the place where Los Angeles once stood. Horizon is in fact an action game set in a future where human civilization has fallen and artificial intelligences have taken over, hunting humans in the form of machines. Now that the dangerous AI Nemesis has broken free, Aloy begins a new journey west that picks up exactly from the end credits of Forbidden West.

The story of this extra chapter, it must be said, does not shine for the complexity or characterization of the characters. It seems more like a pretext for Guerrilla Games to get the best out of the series in the audiovisual field. Some glimpses of Burning Shores are exceptional and in general they elevate the even excellent graphics of Forbidden West to a higher level. It is no coincidence that this expansion only comes out on PS5, although the original game was also launched on PS4. In just under ten hours of content, we often find ourselves in awe of Guerrilla’s incredible work on scenarios and animations.

This is certainly more than enough reason for those who loved the base game to return to Aloy’s shoes, even at a fairly low cost (20 euros). And a good job has certainly been done regarding the game world, enriched by a couple of never-before-seen enemies that will require a new approach. Aloy’s maximum experience level has consequently been raised from 50 to 60, with new skills that can be learned and new side quests to rank up and unlock new portions of the story.

Format: PS5 publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Guerilla Games Vote: 8/10