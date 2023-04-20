The first emerged critics’ votes international a Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shoreswhich speak altogether of agreat expansionalbeit with varying degrees of excitement. It must be said that for now the opinions expressed are few, but they are still worth reading:

GameSpew – 9/10

IGN – 8/10

The Sixth Axis – 8/10

Explosion Network – 7/10

Be careful, because we will report small ones below anticipationi about Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. If you don’t want to have any, read no further.

According to GameSpew, the magazine that gave the game the highest rating, Burning Shores enriches Horizon Forbidden West in many ways, adding several significant moments to the gameplay and narrative, in particular thanks to the explicit relationship with Seyka.

IGN.com also shares the positive judgement on Burning Shores, although he criticizes the presence of a couple of subdued bosses, which fortunately don’t spoil the whole experience. According to TheSixthAxis, those who loved Forbidden West will also love the expansion, which gets darker as the hours go by. Finally, Explosion Network speaks of a valid package for fans who want to continue experiencing the world of Horizon.