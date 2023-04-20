The clouds Of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores actually appear spectacularas can be seen from the many images and videos that buyers of the Guerrilla Games game expansion are sharing online.

As you recall, to justify the lack of a PS4 version of Burning Shores, Guerillas spoke of the new cloud generation system, impossible to optimize for the old Sony console. Naturally, as soon as the expansion became available, many users went to check the goodness of the clouds, discovering that they are actually state of the art. Probably the best seen in a video game.

Let’s see some examples, taken from the source:

Night image of the clouds from Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

As always, Guerrilla Games has proved capable of proposing highly advanced graphics technologies, even for a simple expansion, which in any case continues the story of the original game, adding really important details to it.

For the rest, we remind you that Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is available for PS5. Of course you need to own the base game to play it.