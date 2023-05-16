Singer Julie Elven is continuing to receive hate messages by homophobic gamers since it came out on the market Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, where he sang for the soundtrack. The reason? Her voice is heard in a key moment of the game, considered LGBTQ propaganda.

Attention, because we are about to give aanticipation on the plot of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. If you don’t want to know anything, get out of the news.

Basically in the course of the game it is revealed that Aloy, the protagonist of the series, is a lesbian and in love with another character, who ends up kissing. For more details click here.

Let’s read Elven’s messages: “Since Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was released in April, I’ve been receiving angry private messages from gamers, because my voice is in a scene from the DLC that they see as “LGBTQ propaganda“. I’m getting vomiting emojis, messages like “God won’t forgive you”, “you destroyed Horizon” and more.”

“The positive comments and love outweigh the negative comments, but the constant hateful messages show how much more there is to change. Love is love. Narratively, that scene makes so much sense that I keep standing by part of Guerillas and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“To clarify: I’m not talking about the private messages where people say they didn’t like the story, but the hate messages. They don’t strike me much (and I can’t take them personally or too seriously, to be honest), but it’s a reminder of how much is yet to change.”