Next month, Aloy will face new threats in a land filled with danger as she embarks on a new adventure. The expansion Burning Shores of Horizon Forbidden West carries the power of PS5 to the limit to make this trip possible.

Developer Guerrilla discussed details about the engaging combat and world design coming next April 19th. The game’s director, Mathijs de Jonge, shared his thoughts on development.

“Horizon Forbidden West it’s a very visual game, so the promise of more CPU power and memory meant we were going to be able to add even more quality to the image; and as for the game, I was very excited to be able to play at 60fps. This was at the top of my wish list as it works really well with our combat game as you fight the machines.”

“When I first heard about the SSD, it was hard to believe it was so capable, but it seems like load times are really a thing of the past. This works brilliantly for a game like Horizon Forbidden West, where long loading screens can break the real immersion. From a development standpoint, fast loading also helped me review the game because I could jump directly to any section without waiting,” Mathijs stated.

Regarding how the power of the PS5responded as follows:

“One of our key priorities with games of Horizon is to add a ton of detail and richness to our environments. In Horizon Forbidden Westeverything we added or increased was something we needed to plan for to optimize it in the version for ps4. In Burning Shoressince we can focus only on PS5we’ve been able to move forward and we’re really excited about what we’ve accomplished in creating this stunning post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles.”

“The ruins of the Los Angeles cityscape and the surrounding area are highly detailed and require a lot of processing power and fast transmission technology to function properly, especially when the player is flying over the lands and can see a lot at once. One of the settlements is situated in and around those detailed ruins, and we were able to squeeze a lot of activity there.”

“Another notable case is a particular battle scene that requires a LOT of memory and processing power! In order to achieve this grand vision both technically and creatively, we definitely appreciated the many advantages that hardware from PS5.”

“Horizon Forbidden West offers fantastic visuals, animations, and immersive audio during combat encounters, especially when up against some of the larger machines.”

Mathijs concluded by giving more details on how the features of the playstation 5 in development and offered a bit of insight into what we can expect in Burning Shores.

“Using the processing power of the PS5, we are able to run certain simulations at a higher speed creating more realistic results and an enhanced gaming experience. On the PS5, the base game of Horizon Forbidden West it runs at a higher resolution and frame rate than on the PS4, and assets are more detailed, which improves the overall quality. There is also a special lighting setting for Aloy that is normally only shown during videos, but is active in the PS5 at all times. In it PS5 we can draw in greater detail and much further into the distance, showing off the stunning vistas players encounter all over the map. We also support 40Hz Mode and Variable Refresh Rate on capable TVs for even smoother gameplay.

