A few days after the launch of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores have been disclosed size of the awaited expansion, which we remind you will be available exclusively on PS5 starting from Wednesday 19 April 2023.

According to what was reported by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the weight of the Burning Shores DLC will be 16.763GB in Europe, which is added to that of the base game, equal to 99.35 GB, for a total of 116 GB. Clearly, updates could arrive at the launch of the Burning Shores expansion and in the following weeks that could further increase the overall size.

In Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Aloy will travel south past the lands of the Tenakth to what was once Los Angeles. In this new adventure, players will face a sinister threat that lurks in these dangerous wild lands, meet new characters, challenge new machines and new main and side missions.

As mentioned at the beginning, the expansion will be available from April 19, 2023 and only on PS5as some of the achievements Guerrilla Games achieved with this DLC, such as next-gen clouds, are only possible on Sony’s flagship console.