Guerrilla Games has released the patches 1.24 Of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shoresnow available only available on PS5 since the expansion did not come out on PS4 and most of the news concerns this DLC.

Today’s update solves a localization problem also related to the Italian version related to figurines from the Dinodigits quiz of Pangea Park, which made it practically impossible to complete this extra activity without resorting to external aid (in this regard, here is our guide with the solution to the quiz and where to find all the statuettes).

Having said that, Burning Shores patch 1.24’s change list is really long and includes bug fixes that prevented progression or obtaining rewards in main missions, side missions and extra activities such as aerial captures and cauldrons, as well as other more and less well-known minor problems.

In addition, various application crashes have also been fixed improve performance overall, reducing the instances where framerate drops occur. Find the official Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores release notes in the official game subreddit at this addressunfortunately for the moment only in English.

Meanwhile, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series is proving to be increasingly successful and a few days ago it exceeded 32 million copies sold.