Guerrilla Games has released the patches 1.22 Of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shoreswhich mainly aims to solve some flaws related to the new expansion available on PS5.

According to the official update notes posted by the development team on Reddit, the update fixes an issue with the Quiz Dino Digits in Pangea Park, with rewards not being unlocked in particular cases. From the part notes, however, it seems that the localization one of the Italian version has not been solved due to which one of the codes of the Pangea statuettes is not displayed, making it more difficult to complete this puzzle.

Besides that, multiple fixes have been made to problems causing crashes of the application and fixed the one that sometimes permanently blocked the time in the game world. Below are the 1.22 patch notes for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Fixes and improvements

Game world activity

Fixed the Dino Digits quiz not unlocking rewards under specific circumstances.

Performance and stability

Other

Fixed an issue with the game world clock being permanently locked.

Guerrilla Games also stated that it is investigating issues related to the progression of aerial captures and some questswhich will therefore be resolved with the next updates.