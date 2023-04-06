Through the PS Blog, Sony has published new information related to Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shoresexplaining that this DLCs it will be an opportunity to find out more about the tribe of gods quen – introduced in the end stages of the main game – and encounter a new characters.

Talking about the thing is Annie Kitain, Lead Writer at Guerrilla Games. Kitain summarizes the history of the Quen within the main game and then adds new information related to the Burning Shores DLC.

“I think it’s important to remember that gods quen we know far less than any other tribe. We’ve only scratched the surface in Horizon Forbidden West, so get ready to find out a lot more about them and how the tribe’s strict hierarchy affects the new characters you meet!”

It is explained that the Quens have long since reached Burning Shores and that they have created a large settlement which should be “fun to explore,” according to what’s indicated. There we will meet Admiral Gerrit, a Quen naval commander and leader of a group of Quens.

Furthermore, we will be able to meet a new character who will accompany us during certain phases of the DLC: Seyka, which you can see in the image below. Says Kitain, “We are thrilled to introduce Seyka! She is an ambitious marine who has stepped up to help her people survive. help in many situations.”

An artwork by Aloy and Seyka

Seyka is described as safe, compassionate and fierce. He is referred to as a major character in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores.

We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores will be available from April 19, 2023 only on PS5. The reason? (Also) the clouds.