As we have already pointed out, Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores has been attacked by a certain number of players due to its “woke” content (let’s avoid being more precise so as not to give you spoilers). Precisely, there was a classic review bombing via Metacritic, where the DLC currently has a user rating of 4.0, compared to 82/100 from specialized critics. It’s not the first time something like this has happened but in this case Metacritic/Fandom (Fandom owns Metacritic) has decided to respond by stating that they are evolving the moderation process to limit the problem in the future.

Specifically, the company said: “Fandoms is a place for all fans to belong, and we take online trust and safety very seriously across all of our sites, including Metacritic. Metacritic is aware of abusive and disrespectful reviews of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores and we have a moderation system in place to track violations of our terms of use.”

“Our team reviews every single report of abuse (including but not limited to racist, sexist, homophobic, insulting other users, etc) and if any violations occur, the reviews are removed. We are currently evolving our processes and tools to introduce stricter moderation in the coming months.”

It is a pity that more specific details have not been given about the measures that will be taken, but at least we know that the situation will improve over time. The purpose of a site like Metacritics, especially with regards to user ratings, is to get an at-a-glance idea of ​​a game’s strengths and weaknesses. However, if a product is “rejected” because homophobia/racism/sexism gets in the way, the player has no way of understanding whether the video game is interesting or not.

In any case, a low user rating average on Metacritic won’t influence the future of the saga too much. Guerrilla has already confirmed “Aloy’s next adventure” and reconfirmed “online play”.